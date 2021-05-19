Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $163.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.92.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $124.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.74 and its 200-day moving average is $135.02. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.00, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $123,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.