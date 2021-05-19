Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $163.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.92.
Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $124.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.74 and its 200-day moving average is $135.02. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.00, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $123,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
