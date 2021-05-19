Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Gap Down to $26.50

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.50, but opened at $24.98. Signify Health shares last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,288,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000.

Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

