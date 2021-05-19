Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,452,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 243.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 715,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,437,000 after buying an additional 507,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,393,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,871,000 after buying an additional 505,070 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,133,000 after buying an additional 368,932 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,287,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,906,000 after buying an additional 339,658 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.96%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.