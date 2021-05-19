Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH opened at $122.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.71, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.88. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.52.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,877,487.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,333 shares of company stock valued at $37,310,704. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

