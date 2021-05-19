Signaturefd LLC Purchases 2,929 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 1,113.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGI opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $906.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.23.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGI. Credit Suisse Group cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

