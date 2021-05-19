Signaturefd LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,386,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,916,000 after acquiring an additional 255,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 207,251 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 250,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 401,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 326,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 74,991 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.45.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

