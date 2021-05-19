Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.98. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.