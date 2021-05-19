Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,365 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 6,757.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $228,000.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $238,537. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

