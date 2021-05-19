Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) PT Lowered to $14.00 at CIBC

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperformer” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SWIR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

NASDAQ:SWIR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. 3,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,692. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.36. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 234,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth $184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 300.0% in the first quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 146,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 918.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 591,538 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.