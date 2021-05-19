Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.25 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SIA. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.30.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

TSE SIA opened at C$15.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -89.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.81. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$8.85 and a 52 week high of C$15.91.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$168.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -531.07%.

In other news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$42,612.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 312,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,434,582.46. Also, Director Jack C. Macdonald acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at C$451,180.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.