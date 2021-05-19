Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SIA. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.48.
Sienna Senior Living stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.82. The company had a trading volume of 72,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$8.85 and a 1 year high of C$15.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.38.
In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Jack C. Macdonald bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.27 per share, with a total value of C$132,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,180. Also, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$42,612.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 312,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,434,582.46.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.