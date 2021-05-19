Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SIA. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.48.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.82. The company had a trading volume of 72,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$8.85 and a 1 year high of C$15.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.38.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$168.83 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Jack C. Macdonald bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.27 per share, with a total value of C$132,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,180. Also, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$42,612.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 312,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,434,582.46.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.