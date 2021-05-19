Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at Scotiabank

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

LWSCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of LWSCF opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

