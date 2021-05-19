Siemens Energy’s (SMEGF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

SMEGF stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $42.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

