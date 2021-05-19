SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Michael A. Pisetsky Sells 1,975 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $63,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SI-BONE stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.55. 124,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,734. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. Research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,039,000 after buying an additional 263,523 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 213.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after buying an additional 1,189,668 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at $27,408,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at $25,828,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,128,000 after buying an additional 163,696 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

