Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $480 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.94 million.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). Analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded Shift Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark upgraded Shift Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

