SHIBA INU Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.18 Billion (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 25% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded down 53.2% against the US dollar. SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $4.72 billion and approximately $3.18 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHIBA INU alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00071889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.58 or 0.00339449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00192886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.43 or 0.01136357 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00037854 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.98 or 0.00968850 BTC.

SHIBA INU Coin Profile

SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIBA INU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIBA INU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.