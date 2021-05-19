Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 145,557 shares.The stock last traded at $26.79 and had previously closed at $26.16.

STTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average is $37.69.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. On average, analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shattuck Labs news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 7,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $215,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,969.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 8,188 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $220,912.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,361 shares of company stock worth $4,110,110 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $7,866,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth $79,211,000.

About Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.