Severfield plc (LON:SFR) Insider Ian Cochrane Purchases 157 Shares

Severfield plc (LON:SFR) insider Ian Cochrane bought 157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £125.60 ($164.10).

Shares of SFR stock opened at GBX 79 ($1.03) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 72.15. Severfield plc has a 52 week low of GBX 51.20 ($0.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 82.20 ($1.07). The company has a market cap of £243.49 million and a P/E ratio of 12.95.

About Severfield

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

