SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) PT Raised to $24.00

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.08.

Get SEMrush alerts:

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.85. SEMrush has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $21.02.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov acquired 13,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth $279,000.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.