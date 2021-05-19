Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.500-8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.00.

Sempra Energy stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.41. 30,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,249. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.16 and a fifty-two week high of $140.46.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

