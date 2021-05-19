Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Sempra Energy reported earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year earnings of $8.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.93 to $8.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

NYSE:SRE traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.95. 1,732,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.03 and a 200 day moving average of $128.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $140.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $951,586,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,822 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

