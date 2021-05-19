Seizert Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,017 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,902 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

STX opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology plc has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 298,804 shares of company stock worth $25,748,450. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

