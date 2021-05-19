Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Cimpress worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the first quarter worth $5,130,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the first quarter worth $226,000. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its stake in Cimpress by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 64,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at $23,375,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 43,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMPR shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $162,140.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,223 over the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cimpress stock opened at $96.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.31. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

