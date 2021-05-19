Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,840 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IES by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 131,312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IES in the first quarter worth approximately $2,739,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IES by 321.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $871,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 2,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $150,162.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,316 shares of company stock worth $802,435 over the last quarter. Insiders own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

IESC opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.98 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.43.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

