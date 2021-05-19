SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.84

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.84 and last traded at $62.95, with a volume of 222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.34.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.31.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,332.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 31,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 54,778 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,732,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,613,000 after acquiring an additional 22,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.