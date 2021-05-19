Searchlight Capital Partners I Sells 200,000 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $16,378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $3,574,248.96.

On Monday, May 10th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 14,700 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $1,251,558.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 211,034 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $18,587,874.72.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 82,953 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total value of $7,894,637.01.

On Monday, May 3rd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 102,599 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $10,120,365.36.

On Friday, April 30th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 90,123 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $8,895,140.10.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 114,614 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $11,237,902.70.

On Monday, April 26th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $19,029,002.32.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $25,485,743.80.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $10,939,153.60.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $88.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.83. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average is $78.21.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOUR. Truist Securities increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.