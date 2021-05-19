Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clearway Energy in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CWEN. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $37.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.329 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is -1,300.00%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

