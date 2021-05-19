Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CMC Materials in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CMC Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.64 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CCMP. TheStreet lowered CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.13.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $149.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.38 and its 200 day moving average is $163.72. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 26,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CMC Materials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in CMC Materials by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 191,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,019,000 after purchasing an additional 31,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in CMC Materials by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

