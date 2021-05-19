SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEAC. Aegis began coverage on SeaChange International in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

In related news, Chairman Robert M. Pons purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 407,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,127.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAC. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 427.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 453,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SeaChange International by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SeaChange International by 40.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEAC opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.81.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

