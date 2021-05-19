Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of SCU stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.47. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.25%.

In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $200,578.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continental Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 288,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $339,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $247,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 15.3% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

