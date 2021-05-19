Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Shares Gap Down to $25.76

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.76, but opened at $25.00. Sculptor Capital Management shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 302.25%.

In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $200,578.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $2,670,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 5.5% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

