Scotiabank Trims High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Target Price to C$14.00

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HLF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of High Liner Foods in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of HLF traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.15. 32,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41. The firm has a market cap of C$438.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.13. High Liner Foods has a 52 week low of C$5.26 and a 52 week high of C$14.13.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$258.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$266.50 million. Analysts forecast that High Liner Foods will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Trevor Dale Hennigar sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.34, for a total value of C$56,695.00.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

