Scotiabank Trims High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Target Price to C$14.00

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on HLF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of High Liner Foods in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of HLF traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.15. 32,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41. The firm has a market cap of C$438.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.13. High Liner Foods has a 52 week low of C$5.26 and a 52 week high of C$14.13.
In other news, Director Trevor Dale Hennigar sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.34, for a total value of C$56,695.00.
About High Liner Foods
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
