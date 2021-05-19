Scotiabank Boosts Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$13.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s previous close.

APR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.65.

APR.UN opened at C$12.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.04, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$485.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.12. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$7.37 and a 12 month high of C$12.47.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

