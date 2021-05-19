Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,730 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $91,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEP opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.18. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.39.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

