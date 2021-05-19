Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $19,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,666,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,516,000 after buying an additional 54,783 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 839,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1,586.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 740,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,574,000 after purchasing an additional 696,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,353,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.78. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $77.79. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

