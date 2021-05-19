Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,361 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $57,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Citigroup by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,780,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,785,000 after purchasing an additional 368,415 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

C stock opened at $76.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $77.69. The company has a market capitalization of $158.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.