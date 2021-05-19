Scotia Capital Inc. Has $38.36 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,761 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $38,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG opened at $136.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.43 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $333.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,175,501 shares of company stock worth $292,796,316 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

