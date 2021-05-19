Scotia Capital Inc. Has $24.06 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $117.21 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $117.90. The stock has a market cap of $207.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.87 and its 200-day moving average is $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

