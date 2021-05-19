Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,785,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,596 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 1.7% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $212,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $565,086,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,027,000 after buying an additional 4,706,808 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after buying an additional 3,891,999 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 572.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,300,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,182,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,748,000 after acquiring an additional 928,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAM opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $49.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,335.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

