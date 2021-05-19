Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Boosted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,337 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $17,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,227,000 after buying an additional 1,961,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after buying an additional 989,275 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,527,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after acquiring an additional 542,871 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.29. 41,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,896. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average of $67.98.

