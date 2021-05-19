Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 476.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,268.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 143,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 133,380 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.67. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $34.40.

