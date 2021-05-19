Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.80.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $63.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.59. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 276,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $31,431,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 184,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $14,009,353.16. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,554,881 shares of company stock worth $134,959,139.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Schrödinger by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

