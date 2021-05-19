Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) CFO Sells $359,244.30 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $359,244.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joel Lebowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $437,168.82.

On Monday, March 15th, Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $445,697.04.

SDGR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.38. The company had a trading volume of 468,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,017. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.59.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,561,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,443,000 after buying an additional 1,166,393 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Schrödinger by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after buying an additional 658,523 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 692.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,491,000 after buying an additional 566,839 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schrödinger by 17,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after buying an additional 528,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,622,000. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SDGR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.80.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

