Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.45

Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.45 and traded as high as $33.64. Scholastic shares last traded at $32.63, with a volume of 157,222 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $277.50 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -750.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

