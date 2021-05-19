salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $267.35.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised salesforce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $7.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.48. The company had a trading volume of 494,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,277. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

