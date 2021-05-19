SafeCapital Market Capitalization Achieves $72,557.48 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $72,557.48 and approximately $89.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded 42.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00034336 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001170 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004192 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

