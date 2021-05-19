Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RYAAY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday. AlphaValue cut shares of Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Ryanair stock opened at $113.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $58.65 and a 1 year high of $121.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ryanair by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ryanair by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

