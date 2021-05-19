Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.50.
NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $113.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.03 and a 200-day moving average of $107.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.61. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $58.65 and a 52 week high of $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.
