Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.50.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $113.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.03 and a 200-day moving average of $107.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.61. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $58.65 and a 52 week high of $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 9,150.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,767,000 after buying an additional 1,950,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 1,412.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,528,000 after buying an additional 1,125,341 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,878,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Ryanair by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,318,000 after acquiring an additional 434,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new position in Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,042,000. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

