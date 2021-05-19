Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 135.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 32,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUTH stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $850.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.73, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

