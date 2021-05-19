Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and $1.56 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00098398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00022488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $607.27 or 0.01457090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00118688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00063709 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token is a coin. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

